KuCoin Token Market Cap Achieves $595.18 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 13th. One KuCoin Token token can currently be purchased for about $6.15 or 0.00016728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $595.18 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 144,232,986 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,732,986 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of the KuCoin exchange, which was launched in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that offers value to traders. Initially, KCS was an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, supported by most Ethereum wallets. It has multiple uses within the KuCoin ecosystem. It serves as a utility token used for trading fees on the KuCoin Exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

