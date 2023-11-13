Centrifuge (CFG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.77 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $32.96 million and $1.77 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.56201662 USD and is up 2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,731,728.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

