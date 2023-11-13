The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 318,688 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,262 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,294 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 54,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $88.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.80 and its 200-day moving average is $87.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

