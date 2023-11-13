Ellevest Inc. Purchases 1,360 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Aflac by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in Aflac by 366.6% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Aflac by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Aflac by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,205 shares of company stock valued at $11,425,157. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $81.48 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $82.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

