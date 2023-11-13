Lido Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,257,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Stryker by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,412,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Stryker by 28.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Stryker by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker stock opened at $273.62 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $216.55 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The company has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.27 and its 200 day moving average is $282.79.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

