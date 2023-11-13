The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 74.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,379,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $352,594,000 after purchasing an additional 586,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $293.21 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.40.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

