River Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 28 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in McKesson by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.09.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,082 shares of company stock worth $30,258,690 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $469.29 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $469.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $443.17 and a 200 day moving average of $418.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

