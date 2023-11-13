Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 31,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,317,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 178,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

SCHB stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 148,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,151. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

