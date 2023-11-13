First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Shares Acquired by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 97,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 56,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DEED stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,918. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.79.

About First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

