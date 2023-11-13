Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $216.95 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,259,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 1.0% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.27% of Zoetis worth $216,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.8 %

Zoetis stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.04. 186,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,638. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.76 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.25.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,674 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,465 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

