Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Gap Up to $64.43

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $64.43, but opened at $68.00. Legend Biotech shares last traded at $65.43, with a volume of 13,166 shares.

LEGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 510.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 17.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 5.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at $1,235,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

