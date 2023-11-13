monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Up to $140.12

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $140.12, but opened at $156.20. monday.com shares last traded at $157.00, with a volume of 250,919 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MNDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on monday.com from $211.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.06.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.37 and a beta of 0.87.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.25 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in monday.com by 98.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,770 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 943,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,546,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in monday.com by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 837,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,416,000 after buying an additional 399,859 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in monday.com by 50.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,719,000 after buying an additional 278,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $140,686,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

