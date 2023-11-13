Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Gap Up to $14.70

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.70, but opened at $15.50. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 22,375 shares changing hands.

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.2487 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

About Ramaco Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yorktown Energy Partners IX L.P. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,903,000. Yorktown Energy Partners XI L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth $11,856,000. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,836,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,434,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 524.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 178,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 150,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

