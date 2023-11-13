PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.86

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.86 and last traded at $42.13, with a volume of 16659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.16.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNM shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.30 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.24. PNM Resources had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $505.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 139.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1,459.2% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

