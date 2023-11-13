JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.63

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.63 and last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 59624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on JBGS. TheStreet downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on JBGS

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -136.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 802.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 817.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 84.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Get Free Report)

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.