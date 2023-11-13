Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,058,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Prologis were worth $129,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $2.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.44. 278,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,638. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $94.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $136.67.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

