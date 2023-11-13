Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Cut by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.07% of Texas Instruments worth $120,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 703.2% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.56 on Monday, hitting $145.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,116,637. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.27. The firm has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

