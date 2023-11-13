Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 538 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.17% of Sherwin-Williams worth $114,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.44.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock traded down $2.28 on Monday, hitting $253.47. The company had a trading volume of 118,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,562. The stock has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

