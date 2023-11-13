Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 479 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 986,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.22% of Phillips 66 worth $94,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.70. The company had a trading volume of 216,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,852. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $125.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.06 and a 200-day moving average of $106.65.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,919.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,770 shares of company stock worth $6,158,614. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

