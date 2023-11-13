Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,901 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.13% of Lululemon Athletica worth $63,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LULU stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $412.80. The company had a trading volume of 167,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,990. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $419.86. The firm has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $391.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.85.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LULU. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.13.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

