Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $54 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,414 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Target were worth $54,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,498,000 after purchasing an additional 92,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,371,516,000 after buying an additional 80,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 24.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,629,713 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,079,000 after buying an additional 1,317,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409,116. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.38. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.44%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Target from $162.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.81.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

