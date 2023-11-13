Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 31,206 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,206 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.85% of Terreno Realty worth $42,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,293,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,037,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $16,984,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRNO. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Terreno Realty stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.58. The company had a trading volume of 39,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,659. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.75. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $67.03.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 94.24%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

