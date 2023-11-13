Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,476 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.39% of nVent Electric worth $33,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 850.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.02. 76,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $36.70 and a 52-week high of $58.98. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

NVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays cut their target price on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

