Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $31.96 Million Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,892 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Novanta were worth $31,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,670,000 after purchasing an additional 100,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,177,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,360,000 after buying an additional 30,979 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 8.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,067,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,885,000 after buying an additional 82,705 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,038,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $225,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,311,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Novanta in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Novanta Stock Down 0.8 %

Novanta stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.24. 1,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,084. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.20 and a 52-week high of $187.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $221.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.18 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

See Also

