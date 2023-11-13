Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,023 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.21% of Graco worth $31,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Graco by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Graco by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,136,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,312.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,312.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,087,222 over the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Price Performance

GGG stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.21. 39,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,573. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.23 and a 1 year high of $87.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.52.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

