Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $695,000 Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. AAON makes up approximately 1.1% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,061,000 after buying an additional 1,387,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AAON by 604.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,058,000 after purchasing an additional 453,103 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in AAON in the second quarter valued at about $40,120,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in AAON by 81.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 767,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,749,000 after purchasing an additional 344,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 1,254.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 346,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,490,000 after purchasing an additional 320,809 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

Insider Activity

In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $30,085.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 500 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,340. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Teis sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $138,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAON Trading Down 1.8 %

AAON stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.64. The company had a trading volume of 41,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,634. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $71.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $311.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAON

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.