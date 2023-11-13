Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 857 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up 1.0% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Merlin Capital LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.34. The company had a trading volume of 306,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,162. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.21. The company has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $150.90 and a 1 year high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.