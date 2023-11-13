EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.64

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 51273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SATS. TheStreet cut EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $829.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EchoStar by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after buying an additional 531,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,366,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,289,000 after purchasing an additional 182,601 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in EchoStar by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,457,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,471,000 after purchasing an additional 87,293 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in EchoStar by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 317,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in EchoStar by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 107,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

