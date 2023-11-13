HIVE Digital Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Shares Down 6%

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report) shares were down 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.03 and last traded at C$4.05. Approximately 59,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 427,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.31.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$338.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 3.12.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

