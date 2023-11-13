XPO (NYSE:XPO) Sets New 52-Week High at $83.66

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.66 and last traded at $83.65, with a volume of 19971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on XPO from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.57.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.13.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $239,130. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in XPO by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of XPO by 37.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 50.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

