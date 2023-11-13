Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report) were down 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 69,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 549,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Datametrex AI Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.11. The stock has a market cap of C$17.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.

Datametrex AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datametrex AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datametrex AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.