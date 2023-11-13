F3 Uranium (CVE:FUU) Shares Up 11.3%

F3 Uranium Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 293,147 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,334,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The firm has a market cap of C$162.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 9.14.

F3 Uranium Corp. operates as a uranium project generator and exploration company. The company holds 100% interests in the Clearwater West property that comprises 3 contiguous claims covering 11,786 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Patterson Lake North property that consists of 38 claims covering 39,946 hectares situated in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Wales Lake property that comprises 31 claims covering an area of 40,986 hectares located in southwest Athabasca basin; and the Key Lake area portfolio consisting of the Bird Lake, Grey Island, Hobo Lake, Lazy Edward Bay, and Seahorse Lake properties, which comprise 81 claims and 57,131 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

