PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Sets New 1-Year High at $153.00

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $153.00 and last traded at $152.49, with a volume of 47481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.62.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.11.

In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,889.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 34.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth about $8,553,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in PTC by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

