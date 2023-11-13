Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.56

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.56 and last traded at $43.29, with a volume of 372891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Cameco Stock Up 2.2 %

Cameco Cuts Dividend

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 97.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 46,231 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Cameco by 20.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 49,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the third quarter valued at $539,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 145.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 151,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 89,660 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,585,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

