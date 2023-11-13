National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.18

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.18 and last traded at $72.18, with a volume of 1030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.79.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NHC. TheStreet upgraded National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.12.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $288.49 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 5.55%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is 81.10%.

In other news, Director James Paul Abernathy sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $105,741.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National HealthCare during the second quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 57.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in National HealthCare by 85.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in National HealthCare by 131.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

