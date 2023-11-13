Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Hits New 1-Year High at $535.41

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $535.41 and last traded at $535.41, with a volume of 10610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $533.48.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTAS. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $534.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $504.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 514,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,897,000 after buying an additional 76,003 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,449,000 after acquiring an additional 20,256 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 12.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

