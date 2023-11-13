Synthetix One Day Volume Hits $73.66 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Synthetix has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00007464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $751.84 million and $73.66 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 326,891,324 coins and its circulating supply is 273,850,320 coins. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

