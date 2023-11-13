Metahero Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $28.31 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Metahero has a market cap of $28.31 million and approximately $649,625.79 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003492 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000499 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000245 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00014805 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,966,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.