BarnBridge (BOND) One Day Trading Volume Hits $20.06 Million

BarnBridge (BOND) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. BarnBridge has a market cap of $43.39 million and $20.06 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BarnBridge has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One BarnBridge token can now be bought for approximately $4.56 or 0.00012399 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BarnBridge Token Profile

BarnBridge’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,515,035 tokens. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge (BOND) is the native governance token of the BarnBridge platform, a DeFi project that introduces risk tranching to the crypto domain. BOND token holders can participate in governance decisions, proposing or voting on potential protocol changes. The platform allows users to hedge yield sensitivity and price volatility. BOND was founded by Tyler Ward, Milad Mostavi, Bogdan Gheorghe, and Troy Murray, experienced blockchain developers and entrepreneurs with a strong background in DeFi.”

