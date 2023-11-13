Anyswap (ANY) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $48.24 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 13th. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for approximately $2.59 or 0.00007037 BTC on popular exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $48.24 million and approximately $264.11 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Anyswap

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 2.64767003 USD and is up 3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $457.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

