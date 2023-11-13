Harmony (ONE) Market Capitalization Achieves $207.68 Million

Harmony (ONE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $207.68 million and $18.10 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Harmony Coin Profile

ONE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 14,110,456,248 coins and its circulating supply is 13,638,781,248 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony (ONE) is a digital currency for the Harmony network, a fast and secure blockchain platform for creating DApps with a focus on scalability and low latency. Harmony uses Secure Random State Sharding and Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) for consensus. The ONE token is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance. Staking ONE secures the network, validates transactions, and earns rewards. Token holders can vote on protocol decisions. Harmony was founded by engineers and academics from universities like Harvard and Stanford and companies such as Google and Amazon, led by Stephen Tse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

