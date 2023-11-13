1ST Source Bank Sells 26,251 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

1ST Source Bank reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,251 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

