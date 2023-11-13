1ST Source Bank Acquires 124 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $222.44 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,665 shares of company stock worth $12,597,136 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

