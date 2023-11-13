Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DIOD. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Diodes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.47. Diodes has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $97.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.75 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Diodes will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $272,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,709.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diodes news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $164,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $272,646.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,709.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $655,248. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 17.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 360,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,355,000 after purchasing an additional 52,906 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 10.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 8.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

