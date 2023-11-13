Comparing Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) & BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) and Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Abcam, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00 Abcam 0 5 1 0 2.17

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $13.63, indicating a potential upside of 173.59%. Abcam has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.52%. Given BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Abcam.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

91.5% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Abcam shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Abcam shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abcam has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Abcam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -74.43% N/A -39.26% Abcam N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Abcam’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $317.56 million 3.21 -$247.12 million ($1.25) -3.98 Abcam $447.49 million 11.85 -$10.51 million N/A N/A

Abcam has higher revenue and earnings than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Abcam beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema. It is also developing BCX9930, an oral factor D inhibitor for complement-mediated diseases; and Galidesivir, to treat various RNA viruses, including Marburg, Yellow Fever, Ebola, and Zika. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with the Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Industrial Research, Ltd. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools. It serves scientists and researchers in academic institutions and research institutes, as well as in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies. The company has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Japan, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It sells its products online. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

