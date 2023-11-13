The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Macerich Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of MAC opened at $10.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.18. Macerich has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.63 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. Macerich’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -43.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Macerich by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,989,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,057,000 after purchasing an additional 136,337 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,909,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,643,000 after buying an additional 224,394 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Macerich by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,390,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,742,000 after buying an additional 230,834 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Macerich by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,709,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,992,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Macerich by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,327,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,476,000 after acquiring an additional 855,355 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

See Also

