Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Given New $14.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRSR. Wedbush upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

CRSR opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.57 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $20.72.

In related news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,172.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 65.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 6.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

