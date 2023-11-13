Analyzing TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) & Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) and TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Steven Madden and TOD’S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steven Madden 8.68% 20.30% 13.64% TOD’S N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Steven Madden and TOD’S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steven Madden $2.12 billion 1.18 $216.06 million $2.23 14.93 TOD’S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Steven Madden has higher revenue and earnings than TOD’S.

99.9% of Steven Madden shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of TOD’S shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Steven Madden shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Steven Madden and TOD’S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steven Madden 0 3 2 0 2.40 TOD’S 1 0 1 0 2.00

Steven Madden currently has a consensus price target of $37.80, suggesting a potential upside of 13.51%. Given Steven Madden’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Steven Madden is more favorable than TOD’S.

Summary

Steven Madden beats TOD’S on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, and Superga brands. The Wholesale Accessories/Apparel segment offers handbags, apparel, small leather goods, belts, soft accessories, fashion scarves, wraps, gifting, and other accessories under the Steve Madden, Anne Klein, Betsey Johnson, Cejon, and Dolce Vita brands. The Direct-to-Consumer segment operates Steve Madden and Dolce Vita full-price retail stores, Steve Madden outlet stores, and digital e-commerce websites. The First Cost segment operates as a buying agent for footwear products under private labels for select national chains, and retailers. The Licensing segment engages in the licensing of the Steve Madden and Betsey Johnson brands for the sale of select apparel, accessory, home categories, and other non-core products. In addition, it offers its products and services through digital brand marketing, social media and influencer marketing, experiential events, in-store and online promotions, and public relations. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

About TOD’S

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. It distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), the e-commerce channels, franchised retail outlets, and a series of selected independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Sant'Elpidio a Mare, Italy. TOD'S S.p.A. is a subsidiary of DI.VI. FINANZIARIA DI DIEGO DELLA VALLE & C. S.r.l.

