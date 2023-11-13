Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.27.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Shares of PCOR opened at $52.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $76.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.73.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 97,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $6,513,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,434,766.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,974,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 97,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $6,513,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,434,766.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 430,528 shares of company stock worth $27,986,698. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 563.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 42,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 24,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

