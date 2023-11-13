Analysts Set OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target at $53.60

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.80.
A number of research firms recently commented on KIDS. Truist Financial boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Friday, September 1st.
NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $25.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $595.50 million, a P/E ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 0.94. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average is $38.22.
OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.
