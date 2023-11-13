Analysts Set OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target at $53.60

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on KIDS. Truist Financial boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OrthoPediatrics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 71.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $25.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $595.50 million, a P/E ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 0.94. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average is $38.22.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.